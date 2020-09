Great Lakes' Christmas Ale First Pour Will Go On This Year, But You'll Need Reservations

Emanuel Wallace

Rest easy, Cleveland.The pandemic might have brought cancellations and postponements for a host of the city's most-beloved events, but the annual Christmas Ale First Pour will go on.Great Lakes announced today that the festivities will be slightly and predictably altered this year, however.Reservations for the Thursday, Oct. 22 debut of the 2020 version of GLBC's holiday brew will be required, meaning no walk-ups. There will also be social distancing measures in place, so no packed patio this year.“This year has been a tough one, but we’re not going to let that stop us from celebrating the return of everyone’s favorite seasonal tradition: Christmas Ale!” the brewery said on its site. Interested parties can make a reservation here beginning on Oct. 12.Want to score some Christmas Ale that day and celebrate from the friendly confines of your own home?Great Lakes is also offering a roster of options ranging from a single growler of the yuletide offering for $14 to more extravagant packages that include ornaments and kegs and assorted trinkets.