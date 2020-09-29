Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Bites

Great Lakes' Christmas Ale First Pour Will Go On This Year, But You'll Need Reservations

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 1:42 PM

EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace

Rest easy, Cleveland.

The pandemic might have brought cancellations and postponements for a host of the city's most-beloved events, but the annual Christmas Ale First Pour will go on.



Great Lakes announced today that the festivities will be slightly and predictably altered this year, however.

Reservations for the Thursday, Oct. 22 debut of the 2020 version of GLBC's holiday brew will be required, meaning no walk-ups. There will also be social distancing measures in place, so no packed patio this year.

“This year has been a tough one, but we’re not going to let that stop us from celebrating the return of everyone’s favorite seasonal tradition: Christmas Ale!” the brewery said on its site.

Interested parties can make a reservation here beginning on Oct. 12.

Want to score some Christmas Ale that day and celebrate from the friendly confines of your own home?

Great Lakes is also offering a roster of options ranging from a single growler of the yuletide offering for $14 to more extravagant packages that include ornaments and kegs and assorted trinkets.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Christmas Ale, Beer

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Police Solve the Mystery of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Missing Testicles Read More

  2. 90% of Traffic Citations Issued by University Circle Police Since 2015 Went to Black People Read More

  3. What Trump and Biden Should Debate at the Cleveland Clinic: Why the Hospital’s Private Police Mostly Arrest Black People Read More

  4. City Expanded Restricted Zone Around Debate to Include Wade Lagoon, Where Protest is Planned Read More

  5. Former Ushabu in Tremont to Reopen as Bar Oni on October 1 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...