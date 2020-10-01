Thursday, October 1, 2020
Brite Winter to Pivot to Virtual Format in 2021
By Jeff Niesel
The organizers of Brite Winter
, the annual outdoor music and arts festival that takes place on the West Bank of the Flats in February, have announced they’ll pivot to a scaled-down, mostly virtual format for 2021.
“As you are aware, arts organizations around the globe have had to cancel, postpone, or modify their regular events due to public health concerns around Covid-19,” reads a press release. “Brite Winter is no different. While we will not be hosting our typical one-day bash in February, we will still have a winter full of art, music, and connection. It will be different, but we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to bring joy to our Cleveland community in a new and different way. Look for music and visual arts programming in virtual and small outdoor settings in January, February, and March.”
Updates will be posted on social media.
