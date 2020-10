Brite Winter to Pivot to Virtual Format in 2021

click to enlarge Courtesy of Brite Winter

The organizers of Brite Winter , the annual outdoor music and arts festival that takes place on the West Bank of the Flats in February, have announced they’ll pivot to a scaled-down, mostly virtual format for 2021.“As you are aware, arts organizations around the globe have had to cancel, postpone, or modify their regular events due to public health concerns around Covid-19,” reads a press release. “Brite Winter is no different. While we will not be hosting our typical one-day bash in February, we will still have a winter full of art, music, and connection. It will be different, but we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to bring joy to our Cleveland community in a new and different way. Look for music and visual arts programming in virtual and small outdoor settings in January, February, and March.”Updates will be posted on social media.