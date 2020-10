New Online Film Series to Launch With Mourning [A] BLKstar Documentary

click to enlarge McKinley Wiley

Don Giovanni Records has just announced the details regarding a five-episode music docu-series that illuminates the story of locally based music collective Mourning [A] BLKstar. The group has partnered with a new streaming platform called blk//blur and ORTVI, a global art streaming platform that seeks to “interrupt traditional models of distribution by redirecting funds directly to artists and curators for their work.”Blk//blur will launch with, which follows the story of the collective as they prepared their sixth studio album,Tickets and more information about the live stream can be found at blkblur.art Each 50-minute episode will be released weekly over a five-week period on the blk//blur channel of ORTVI, a global art streaming platform designed to fairly compensate artists and curators while connecting them with their patrons.Episodes may be purchased individually or as a set.The series features more than 35 live musical performances spanning the band's entire catalog along with unreleased material from the upcoming follow-up album toThe live performances were filmed on location at five Northeast Ohio venues, including the Grog Shop and Beachland Ballroom.Tickets go on sale on Oct. 22 and cost $35 for all five 50-minute episodes. Episode 1 is 90 minutes with a special live set video//collage of a 2018 performance in Washington D.C.