Thursday, October 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Militia Members Arrested by FBI After Allegedly Planning to Kidnap Michigan's Governor Convened in Ohio to Hatch Plan

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 2:35 PM

STATE OF MICHIGAN
  State of Michigan

Months after President Donald Trump egged on right-wing protesters to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" in a tweet, six men have been arrested and charged as part of an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

According to an FBI affidavit revealed on Thursday, the men had allegedly planned to kidnap Whitmer ahead of the November election and hold her hostage in Wisconsin. The men went as far as surveilling Whitmer's vacation home on the west side of the state on two separate, coordinated occasions, and planned to use explosives to distract law enforcement, which they had began testing.



Attorney General Dana Nessel called the plot "serious and credible" in a press conference on Thursday. The men had been talking about the plan since at least the summer, Nessel said. Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" in April.

The men are Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. All are from Michigan, except for Croft, who is from Delaware. Each could face up to life in prison if convicted.

"Snatch and grab, man. Grab the fuckin’ Governor," Fox said, according to a secret recording. "Just grab the bitch. Because at that point, we do that, dude — it's over."

Several of the men talked about overthrowing the government and creating a "self-sufficient" society, according to the complaint. Additional charges accuse seven members of the militia "Wolverine Watchmen" of working with the group, plotting to recruit 200 men to attack Michigan's Capitol Building, kidnap other government officials, attack law enforcement officers, and attempt to start a "civil war."

Nessel said the investigation started earlier this year after law enforcement became aware of the plot on social media. The would-be kidnappers used encrypted messaging platforms and code words to try to evade detection, but by using undercover agents and confidential sources, the FBI was able to thwart the plan.

And the members came to the Buckeye State to formulate the plan. Via the Detroit News:

In June, Croft, Fox and 13 others from multiple states held a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus, according to the government.

Those present included an FBI confidential source who recorded the meetings.

The source has been paid $8,600. “The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The men were arrested when they met this week to pool money to buy weapons and explosives.

The investigation is ongoing.

"All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never amount to violence," Matthew Schneider, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District, said at the press conference

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, also denounced the would-be kidnappers.

"A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all," he wrote on Twitter. "We condemn those who plotted against her and our government. They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Previously, Shirkey called armed right-wing protesters who stormed the Capitol in April "jackasses."

However, Shirkey also contributed to the heated rhetoric around Whitmer's emergency powers, which she has used to manage the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Whitmer extended her emergency powers without Congressional authority.

"April 30, 2020: a day in our State’s legacy which will last in infamy.
Familiar and fear provoking words. But accurate and honest," he wrote on Facebook, evoking the attack on Pearl Harbor. He also equated Whitmer to a tyrant. "Michigan now has earned the distinction of having a Governor, drunk on the addiction of unfettered power, declaring that she, and she alone, can and will continue to act unilaterally to lock down our society, our culture, and our economy," he added.

According to the FBI, Fox said Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now," and Croft said, "All good things must come to an end."

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

