Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Edison's Pizza To Open a New Outpost in Lucky's Market This Month

click image STU_SPIVACK/FLICKRCC
  • stu_spivack/FlickrCC

Edison's Pizza has been dishing up ooey-gooey slices and whole pies in Tremont to the late-night bar crowd for 14 years and had, until now, passed on overtures to expand or open other locations, content to operate as a self-described "snug, utilitarian pizzeria."

That'll change later this month when it opens a pizza shop serving those same beloved slices and pies in Lucky's Market (11620 Clifton Blvd.).



"Quite honestly, we jumped at the chance," says Karl Nickel, Edison's Pizza owner. "We've been approached numerous times but it never felt like the right fit, for one reason or another. I was familiar with Dave's, which now owns that Lucky's location, and the owners are an outstanding family with a long history in Cleveland."

While the sandwiches, salads and wings available in Tremont won't be making the journey, all of the pizza options will, and Nickel says it'll be the same quality you've been enjoying on Professor Ave. for years.

"We're trying to duplicate the operation," he says. "The same products that we've used for 14 years."

Lucky's and Edison's are aiming for a late October opening with tentative weekday hours pegged at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., when Lucky's closes. But the customer market, like it did in Tremont, will dictate what happens in the future.

"We've been blessed," Nickel says. "We've managed to reinvent ourselves a few times. And now, I just felt comfortable with the whole [Dave's] organization."

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
