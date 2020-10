Grog Shop Hosting Limited-Seating Thursday Night Shows Through End of the Year

Courtesy Cereal Banter

With high hopes but tempered optimism for possible federal relief, local music venues have continued to claw and scratch their way to survival during the pandemic while negotiations continue.A nationwide movement to #SaveOurStages is underway, including a three-day virtual festival this weekend to raise funds, but places like the Grog Shop are plodding ahead and doing what they can on their own as well.The venue last week announced that it'll host limited-seating Thursday night shows for the rest of 2020, with the exceptions of Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.That's good news after being essentially shut down completely since March.It all kicks off this Thursday (Bwak Dwagon with Cereal Banter) with a max capacity of 42 fans and all the proper, social distancing measures in place.Find the full slate of concerts and purchase tickets here