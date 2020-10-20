Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Film

Zodiac Features and CSU’s School of Film & Media Arts Team Up for New Documentary Film About Exonerated Prisoner Rickey Jackson

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BROKAW
  • Courtesy of Brokaw
Founded in Cleveland, Ohio by Jillian Wolstein, the mission of H.E.L.P. is to "provide hope, education, love and protection to people facing seemingly insurmountable circumstances by way of human injustices and challenges." H.E.L.P. also owns and operates the Flats East Bank restaurant Truman’s 216. All the profits from Truman’s 216 go towards helping people in need, and the restaurant also provides meals to local alternative housing shelters.

Now, H.E.L.P. has funded Lovely Jackson, a new film from Zodiac Features, the Cleveland and Los Angeles-based production company behind the 2019 thriller I See You, and Cleveland State University’s School of Film and Media Arts.



Slated to begin production this month in Northeast and Central Ohio, the film centers on Clevelander Rickey Jackson and his struggle to survive a wrongful 1975 murder conviction, death row, and 39 years in Ohio’s most dangerous prisons, something former Scene writer Kyle Swenson has written about extensively, both in articles for Scene and in his book, Good Kids, Bad City: A Story of Race and Wrongful Conviction in America.

Clevelander Matt Waldeck will produce for Zodiac Features alongside Jackson, and Frederic Lahey will oversee CSU film students’ involvement with the production.

Next month, H.E.L.P. will host a small fundraiser (either virtually or at Truman’s 216), which will include a meet-and-greet with Jackson to benefit the film and Innocent Prisoner Advocates, a program led by H.E.L.P. and Jackson which provides funding to newly released exonerated prisoners for basic necessities as they begin their new lives.

“We have been working to find Rickey a platform to tell his story his way since 2017,” says Waldeck in a press release about the film. “He’s an important figure to Cleveland’s past and future, and even though Rickey’s journey is one of real-life horror, he is a living example of our capacity as men and women to find hope, survive, love and forgive even through darker than imaginable experiences."

Waldeck says H.E.L.P.'s assistance has been crucial to getting the project up and running.

"For H.E.L.P. to step up and fund the project now, especially during a year where economics have been particularly volatile, speaks volumes about their commitment to the community and its organizational mandate," he says. "Being able to offer CSU film students the opportunity to help tell a powerful and important story like Rickey’s would be a boon to Cleveland’s burgeoning film community anytime, but is an even bigger win during an otherwise limiting semester due to COVID-19, and we look forward to working with Frederic and the School of Film and Media Arts in the coming months.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. In Bay Village, Someone Called Cops on a Sleeping Homeless Person. It was a Statue of Jesus. Read More

  2. Vote Now in Scene's Best of Cleveland 2020 Finalist Poll Read More

  3. With Financial Assistance from Evergreen, Phoenix Coffee Converts to Employee-Owned Cooperative Read More

  4. "Cleveland Reporter," "NE Ohio Times" Among 50+ Ohio News Sites Controlled by Republican Propaganda Empire Read More

  5. How Did Cleveland Come to Love Clambakes So Much? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation