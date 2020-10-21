Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Scene & Heard

Plain Dealer's Entertainment Tabloid, Friday Magazine, Ceasing Publication After 54 Years

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge The Plain Dealer Plaza at 1801 Superior Avenue - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Plain Dealer Plaza at 1801 Superior Avenue
The Plain Dealer's Friday! Magazine, the standalone tabloid arts and entertainment section that has printed weekly for 54 years, is no more. Content previously included in that section will now have a new home. 

Cleveland.com arts and entertainment editor Michael Norman, announcing a change in format this week, said that the Friday! Magazine would, starting Friday, be recast as a broadsheet section included within the rest of the paper and would now be called "In the CLE." He said the new section name — not to be confused with Cleveland.com's daily podcast This Week in the CLE — better reflects its editorial mission, which is all about recommending things to do every weekend for local audiences.



"The name and look are different," Norman wrote, "but the mission remains the same. We want to be your guide, to help you and your family and friends cut through the noise with our coverage and picks and recommendations for concerts, nightlife, movies, festivals, family fun, theatrical performances, visual art exhibitions & more."

Like Friday! before it, "In the CLE" will continue to offer movie reviews, concert listings, dining guides and regular arts and culture features on a range of topics from visual arts to dance to craft breweries to outdoor recreation.

Norman acknowledged that the Coronavirus has dramatically changed the way Clevelanders seek and experience entertainment. If Scene's own experience is any guide, the pandemic has also changed the way arts and entertainment is covered. When there are fewer bars, restaurants and movie theaters open and fewer concerts coming to town, there's much less material to write about. There's also much less money supporting the production of that content.

When asked via email, Norman declined to comment on arts and entertainment ad revenue at the PD and whether losses in advertising precipitated the format change. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. It's That Time of Year When Clevelanders Can Enjoy a Purple Glow Over the City Thanks to Green City Growers Read More

  2. The Cuyahoga County Recorder's Office Is Dealing With a Bed Bug Infestation, If You're Wondering Why Things Are Taking Longer Than Normal There Read More

  3. In Bay Village, Someone Called Cops on a Sleeping Homeless Person. It was a Statue of Jesus. Read More

  4. How Did Cleveland Come to Love Clambakes So Much? Read More

  5. Nine Ohio Counties Cut Ties With Midwest Direct, the Cleveland Company Behind Repeated Delays in Mailing Absentee Ballots Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation