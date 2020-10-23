Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Here's a Tim Misny Anthem No One Asked For

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 12:20 PM

If, somehow, you have not had your fill of Tim Misny in your life, thanks to what has to be a record-setting billboard ad blitz in 2020 by the shiny-domed lawyer/Cleveland C-list celebrity, then local comedian Mayor Wertz has you covered with "What Would Misny Do? (Make Them Pay!)," a generic if still somewhat hypnotically entrancing anthem that serves as tribute to someone who has a law license and practices the profession in Northeast Ohio.

Enjoy.

