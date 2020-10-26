Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, October 26, 2020

#WhoWasJeny? 107.3 FM Has Quietly Switched from Modern Pop to Alternative Rock

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 10:33 AM

The 107.3 FM experiment in programming exclusively for Generation Y is over. After less than a year playing "modern hits" and ostensibly catering to millennials while reflecting the "pulse of the North Coast," 107.3 suddenly shifted this weekend to an alternative format.

Industry sources told Scene that the station intends to fill the void left by 99.1 FM, which shifted from an alternative music station to Cleveland's "Black Information Network" this summer.



The change happened without fanfare or public announcement of any kind. On air, the station is now referring to itself as "Cleveland's New Rock Alternative."

The "JenY" format change back in January — pre-Covid! — was preceded by a local marketing campaign featuring billboards across town with the hashtag #WhoisJeny.

JenY, we hardly knew ye. 

(Note: the station will reportedly retain the JENY name, just with a new slogan and format.)

***
