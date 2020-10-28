Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

Uber and Lyft are Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click image ELVERT BARNES / FLICKRCC
  • Elvert Barnes / FlickrCC

The big election happens in less than a week and it’s time for all of us who haven’t already voted early to make our Election Day voting plans.

Your vote is needed now more than ever, and if you don't have your own ride to the polls, and if RTA's fare-free rides on election day don't work for your schedule or location, you can also take advantage of discounts from the two biggest rideshare companies.



Here are the details:

Uber is offering both an in-app poll finding feature and discounted rides to the polls, including a discount on bike and scooter rental:

“We know that in 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. That’s why we’re helping people find their polling locations with an in-app poll-finding feature and 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips. It also applies on bikes and scooters.”

For more information about getting a discounted ride from Uber, click here.

Lyft is offering discounted rides to the polls for everyone and is distributing “free and discounted rides to those in communities where access to reliable, affordable transportation is limited.”

“On Election Day, we are offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE*. For the first time, this offer also includes our network of bikes and scooters in select cities.”

For more information about getting a discounted ride from Lyft, click here.

See you at the polls, everybody!

