Friday, October 30, 2020

Local Rockers Yankee Ghost Issue Their Second Album of 2020

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF YANKEE GHOST
  • Courtesy of Yankee Ghost
Since releasing their first album back in 2008, local rockers Yankee Ghost have released 11 albums.

Earlier this year, the band returned with The Path You Pace in the Night, and just today, it’s issued Half a Castle.



Recorded entirely at band member Prescott Wagner’s home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an eclectic 12-song mix of “polished pop, gnarly guitar freakouts, and sad-sack ballads that showcases a band that can pretty much do anything, drawing from such influences as R.E.M. and the Drive-By Truckers,” as it’s put in a press release.

Longtime friends Prescott Wagner and Bobby Szorady started out as a duo in 2004. They added the rhythm section duo of Eric Komuniecki and Kate Komuniecki in 2010 and have kept busy ever since.

“We don’t play out live that much because, honestly, I am extremely lazy,” says Szorady. “Plus, we’re all boring old people that don’t have that much to do with a band filled with 22-year-olds. So we’ve embraced being prolific in a studio setting, as Prescott [Wagner], Kate [Komuniecki] and I write a lot of songs.”

The group has also cut a music video for the album’s first single, “Breaking Down (Late Capitalism Bounce).”

