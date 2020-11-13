Cavs Lay Off 5% of Business Staff Same Week Owner Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies Posts $3 Billion Quarterly Profit

"Our organization has undergone an evaluation of what an appropriate re-structuring would look like as relates to our business side. The resulting process and plan was designed to allow us to better, and more efficiently, align our resources and positions with our current business needs and future goals. The review and process began during the 2019-20 NBA and AHL seasons.
"We now have a strong and clear vision of what that alignment should be, how those operational and structural efficiencies could be created related to our business staff and are executing that plan now. This includes the elimination of a small percentage of business-side positions. The decisions were very difficult to make, but our responsibility to operate the business in the most appropriate and efficient way possible was at the core of this evaluation. In situations where positions have been eliminated and team members are departing the organization, we are providing comprehensive and generous support to assist them as they take the next steps in their careers outside of the organization.
"The process was elongated as a result of COVID-19, but not caused by COVID-19, as the review and process started prior to COVID-19 becoming a reality. We’re still navigating current industry conditions that have evolved over the last seven months, though. We have reduced events, games and concerts. These conditions will continue to impact our organization for the foreseeable future. As a result, a limited restructuring with our business-side staff became even more relevant and appropriate as a result of this continuing landscape."
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.