Hit Golf Balls In Progressive Field Next Fall With Topgolf

If you've ever sat in the stands at Progressive Field and thought, hey, I couldn't hit a legit homerun but boy would I love to take a 9 iron and put a golf ball into the stands, well, you still can't do that but come this time next year you can do something close.The Indians will join other teams that have invited golfers into their stadiums in 2021 when the Topgolf Live Stadium Series comes to the Jake Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.Targets arrayed between 60 and 140 yards will await duffers who can trace their shots with Topgolf's range technology.The Tribe will be on the road that last stretch of the season with series in Kansas City and Texas, if there is in fact a 2021 MLB season and if it goes off as planned.Tee times will run $40 or $115 for a special package that includes drinks and a lifetime Topgolf membership. Tickets go on sale next year.