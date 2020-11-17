Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Scene & Heard

DeWine Orders Statewide Curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Next Three Weeks

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Citing Ohio's "deteriorating" coronavirus situation, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a statewide curfew during remarks Tuesday. He said that beginning Thursday and for the following 21 days, a curfew would be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

DeWine referenced the state's rising hospitalizations and case numbers, and the pervasive incidence rate in all of the state's 88 counties, to urge Ohioans to work together to fight the virus. In addition to the curfew, he asked that residents find ways to reduce their contact with other people every day, such as limiting outings, wearing a mask to church and calling friends or family instead of seeing them in person.



"If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference," DeWine said. "Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added that the curfew was not meant to shut things down but to slow them down. DeWine said that the curfew would affect retail establishments but would not affect those going out on emergency errands, including for groceries. In fact, there are so many exceptions to the order that the "curfew" reads more like a gentle invitation to stay home when the vast majority of people are home anyway and when the vast majority of retail establishments are already closed.

While new cases were down slightly Tuesday — a total of 6,794 were confirmed, which dipped below 7,000 for the first time since Nov. 11 — hospitalizations set a new record for the fourth day in a row. The state now stands at 3,648 total  hospitalizations, up from 3,387 yesterday, with just under 900 in intensive care.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now's a Good Time to Remember the Time Donald Trump's Own Investigation Proved Voter Fraud Isn't a Thing Read More

  2. Responsible Cleveland Restaurant Owners Band Together for #WeCantClose Effort Aimed at Heading Off Another Statewide Shutdown Read More

  3. Ohio's Revised Mass Gathering Order Goes Into Effect Today. Here's What's New Read More

  4. Cleveland Hospital Execs Buy Full Page Plain Dealer Ad Cautioning Against "Covid Fatigue" Read More

  5. Mike DeWine Draws Ire of Trump for Mortal Sin of Acknowledging Reality Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...