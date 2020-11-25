oWOW Releases Compilation CD Featuring Local Acts

click to enlarge

Earlier this year, the local internet radio station oWOW.radio announced that it was signing off the air due to financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.And yet, the folks at the radio station have still managed to put together a compilation album of local artists.Dubbed oWOW presents, the release features local artists that wound up in heavy rotation on the station during its run.Artists featured on the album include Carlos Jones (“Kid in a Candy Store”), Vanishing Shores (“Fix Me”), Scott Hanson (“Johan’s Song”), Brent Kirby (“Our Town”), Falling Stars (“Down and Out in Ohio”), the Chestertons (“Break the Curse”), the Alan Greene Band (“Man on a Mission”), the Vindys (“If I Want”), JD Eicher (“Evergreen”) and Marc Lee Shannon.John Gorman, oWOW’s Chief Content Officer and principal, Steve Pappas, oWOW’s Operations Manager and afternoon drive personality and singer-songwriter-producer Scott Hanson of Wildwood Studios selected the songs that made the cut.“In 1980, when I was with WMMS, I was involved in, another local music compilation with Denny Sanders, which featured the most popular artists in Northeast Ohio at the time, including American Noise, Love Affair, Alex Bevan, the Generators, Wild Horses, I-Tal, Rapscallion, Jerry Busch, and Don Kriss. Ironically, 40 years later, here’s the sequel,” says Gorman in a statement. “Also, David Helton, who did the original art for thealso did the art and design for the.”The album is available exclusively on CD for $10 on eBay by searching for oWOW presents