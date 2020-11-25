Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

C-Notes

oWOW Releases Compilation CD Featuring Local Acts

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge neo_-_the_stdk_front_cover.jpg
Earlier this year, the local internet radio station oWOW.radio announced that it was signing off the air due to financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.

And yet, the folks at the radio station have still managed to put together a compilation album of local artists.



Dubbed oWOW presents NEO – The Soundtrack, the release features local artists that wound up in heavy rotation on the station during its run.

Artists featured on the album include Carlos Jones (“Kid in a Candy Store”), Vanishing Shores (“Fix Me”), Scott Hanson (“Johan’s Song”), Brent Kirby (“Our Town”), Falling Stars (“Down and Out in Ohio”), the Chestertons (“Break the Curse”), the Alan Greene Band (“Man on a Mission”), the Vindys (“If I Want”), JD Eicher (“Evergreen”) and Marc Lee Shannon.

John Gorman, oWOW’s Chief Content Officer and principal, Steve Pappas, oWOW’s Operations Manager and afternoon drive personality and singer-songwriter-producer Scott Hanson of Wildwood Studios selected the songs that made the cut.

“In 1980, when I was with WMMS, I was involved in Pride of Cleveland, another local music compilation with Denny Sanders, which featured the most popular artists in Northeast Ohio at the time, including American Noise, Love Affair, Alex Bevan, the Generators, Wild Horses, I-Tal, Rapscallion, Jerry Busch, and Don Kriss. Ironically, 40 years later, here’s the sequel,” says Gorman in a statement. “Also, David Helton, who did the original art for the Pride of Cleveland also did the art and design for the NEO – The Soundtrack.”

The album is available exclusively on CD for $10 on eBay by searching for oWOW presents NEO – The Soundtrack.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of OWOW, NEO – The Soundtrack

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All Saints Public House in Battery Park Closed Indefinitely. Will Reassess Weekly Read More

  2. Remixx Ice Cream and Cereal Bar, Now Open on Clifton, Combines Two Great Comforts in One Read More

  3. Ohio Doctors Deliver Grim Message about Hospital Capacity as State Explodes to 11,885 Daily Covid Cases Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Administrative Building Has Run of Covid-19 Infections, But Will Stay Open to Serve Public Read More

  5. MidTown Cleveland Offering Free Stream of 'Leo's Legacy,' Documentary on Legendary Leo's Casino Nightclub Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation