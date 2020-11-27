Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 27, 2020

Bites

Graeter's Introduces New Line of Vegan Ice Creams

Posted By on Fri, Nov 27, 2020 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge GRAETER'S
  • Graeter's


Whether you're vegan for health reasons, personal choice or simply preference, one of Ohio's favorite ice cream chains will soon be offering a sweet treat just for you.



Graeter's has partnered with California-based food technology company Perfect Day to introduce a brand new line of ice creams, "Perfect Indulgence," using animal-free dairy protein.

The vegan series of ice creams will feature traditional favorites like cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, black cherry chocolate chip, chocolate, Oregon strawberry and chocolate chip — with plans to eventually roll out additional flavors such as Madagascar vanilla bean.

It should be noted that their most popular flavor, black raspberry chocolate chip, is not on this list. Perhaps it falls into the category of "flavors to come."

On the creamery's website, they note that the vegan treat does contain certain milk allergens and that folks with sensitivity to "other dairy" should read through the panel of ingredients.

“The taste of Perfect Indulgence is exactly what our customers have come to expect after 150 years of bringing them irresistibly indulgent ice cream,” said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation family member and president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream in a press release.

“We are excited to finally be able to serve authentic Graeter’s indulgence to guests who choose to eat vegan or cannot enjoy our regular ice cream due to a lactose intolerance. Until now, we couldn’t put our name on a vegan product because it simply did not live up to our standards. But now, with Perfect Day, we can.”

But how does it compare to the decadent dairy delight we've grown to love over the past 150 years? The Graeter's folks say it's "virtually indistinguishable" from their typical cream-based offerings, by incorporating "animal-free protein from microflora rather than cows, which makes for a kinder, greener and more sustainable future," the press release reads.

"We’re honored to partner with Graeter’s Ice Cream, a venerable brand beloved across generations for its great taste and uncompromising quality," says Perfect Day. "This is just the beginning of what we see as a tremendous opportunity to share delicious, animal-free dairy with people in a mainstream capacity.”

The vegan line of ice creams will be available online beginning Nov. 27, and will be ready for scoopin' at stores starting Dec. 1.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. TikToker Fired by Sherwin-Williams Over Viral Paint-Mixing Videos Lands a New Job in Florida Read More

  2. Facing Eviction, Owner of Moriarty's Pub Downtown Seeks Financial Assistance to Relocate Storied Bar Read More

  3. Closed Brandywine Country Club Will Become Part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

  4. Dennis Kucinich "Seriously Considering" Running for Cleveland Mayor Read More

  5. Ohio Ranks No. 14 Most Overweight and Obese State in America Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation