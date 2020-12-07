Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

Airbnb Bans One-Night New Year's Eve Reservations in Ohio

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM

click to enlarge feature-1-newyears-creditemanuelwallace.jpg
In its latest continued attempt to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and stop rampant house parties, Airbnb has announced it is "prohibiting" all one-night reservations for entire-home listings on New Year's Eve in Ohio — and across the rest of U.S. (and Western Europe and Australia).

They'll also "be deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties," says a release.



The rental company enacted a similar ban around Halloween to curb partying.

And this isn't all they've done to crackdown on large gatherings.

In August, the online lodging marketplace instituted a ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings — across the globe — and capped max occupancy for all rentals at 16. The rule applies to "all future bookings on Airbnb and it will apply indefinitely until further notice."

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, it’s imperative that we all step up and do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings across the state,” said Alex Dagg, Northeast public policy director for Airbnb. “We hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line, which helps us bolster the enforcement of our ban on parties in Cincinnati and throughout the state.”

The company suspended or removed multiple listings in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus for violating those aforementioned house party policies.

The company has a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline, where you can call to raise any concerns or complain. "Issues raised by Ohioans through this hotline led directly to some of the listing suspensions announced today," says Airbnb.

They also reminded everyone that not all Ohio hosts are bad.

"The vast majority of hosts in Ohio contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties — like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies," says Airbnb.

You can read more about the New Year's Eve plan to "prioritize safe and responsible travel, and do our part to try and stop large gatherings that can spread this virus" at news.airbnb.com.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Matt Harlan, Longtime Michael Symon Restaurant Group Executive, to Open New Eatery at Former Vento Space in Bay Village Read More

  2. Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City Will Serve as Seasonal Homeless Shelter Read More

  3. Survey: People Choosing to Dine Out During the Pandemic Are Treating Service Industry Workers Like Shit Read More

  4. First Look: Avo Modern Mexican, Opening Soon in Ohio City Read More

  5. Cleveland State Gave Up an NCAA Record-Setting 40-0 Run to Ohio University Yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation