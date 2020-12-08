Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Councilman Joe Jones Ticketed Oct. 28 for Impeding Traffic While Playing Biden Campaign Messages

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM


Ward 1 Cleveland City Councilman Joe Jones was given a traffic citation Oct. 28 for impeding the flow of traffic on Chester Avenue.

The offense was of particular annoyance to the Cleveland Police Officer who stopped Jones not only because the councilman was allegedly slowing down a busy street, but because he was projecting campaign messages for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden from loudspeakers on his truck.



The 12 minutes of body camera footage, posted to YouTube Monday, captures the interaction between Cleveland Police and Jones. The councilman maintains in the video that his hazard lights were on and that as far as he could tell, traffic was not backed up behind him. The officer claims the opposite, that even while in the curb lane, cars behind Jones were significantly backed up. 

Reached by phone, Jones said he had no comment on the incident, other than to say that in general, he might have expected a warning from police for the offense in question, not a ticket. 

"It was an enflamed campaign," Jones admitted, when asked if he thought the stop had more to do with the Biden signage and audio than the moving violation. "But the campaign is over." 

Jones emphasized that as a Black man, he is on high alert in every interaction with the police. And while he respects Cleveland Police Officers, he said that this situation was like others in the respect that he  intentionally "plays it cool," even during instances of what he considers racial profiling or stricter-than-usual enforcement. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Survey: People Choosing to Dine Out During the Pandemic Are Treating Service Industry Workers Like Shit Read More

  2. Nine Months Into Pandemic, Cleveland Still Doesn't Have a Single Spanish Speaking Contact Tracer Read More

  3. Which Ohio Mayor Had a Sexual Encounter With an Alleged Chinese Spy in a Car Under FBI Surveillance? Read More

  4. Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City Will Serve as Seasonal Homeless Shelter Read More

  5. BrewDog USA Confirms Search for Cleveland Location, But Site Has Not Yet Been Chosen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation