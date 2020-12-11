Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

Channel 19 Gets Results, Helps Nab Culprit Who Was Raining Poop on Downtown Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 7:59 AM

Dealing with a metaphorical and existential shit storm is bad enough; Clevelanders shouldn't be forced to also live through a literal one.

That bold proclamation was the kernel of recent story by Channel 19, which found that in its very own corner of downtown Cleveland, poop had been raining unceremoniously raining down from the heavens.



“Raining poop,” one neighbor in a nearby building told the station. “Literally, and you could see it on the sidewalk.”

And it was coming from the Reserve Square Apartments.

“Then one day I seen turds, and that’s when I knew somebody was sweeping feces off the balcony," he said. “It has fell on residents over here at Bohn Tower. It has fallen on the people that were waiting at the bus stop. It’s not just frustrating - it really angers the hell out of me, to be honest, and I think we have the right as simply citizens to be able to walk without feces falling on us."

Damn straight, good sir.

Which is where Channel 19 comes into the picture.

Smirk and shake your head, but there are few easier ways to get a simple but shocking problem fixed than by calling your local TV station. The intrepid I-teams and Action teams and Troubleshooter teams, equipped with dramatic voice overs and video, can do things plain-ass words and pictures never will.

Like catching the poop offender sluicing downtown Cleveland with pee juice while reporting the story.

It took less than 48 hours after reporters first inquired about the situation for K&D to identify the tenant dumping dog shit onto unsuspecting innocents below and power wash the sidewalk.

Watch the whole segment at Channel 19 for the full experience and give them a hearty thanks this holiday season.

