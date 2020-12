Cleveland Indians to Officially Change Team Name at Long Last

Aaron Sechrist

Thereported Sunday evening that the Cleveland Indians will indeed drop their team name, parting ways with a moniker they've had since 1915.The decision could be officially announced as early as this week, three anonymous sources told theThe path forward may include at least one season without a team name as owners consult with fans and community stakeholders. The Indians are expected to retain their names and current uniforms through 2021.The name change was a foregone conclusion in Cleveland, after the Dolan family announced this summer that the team would be exploring a potential name change and began meeting with members of the Native American community. They also conducted a community survey to gauge support for a new name. That process followed the Washington NFL team dropping its name, a Native American racial slur, under pressure from corporate sponsors. Both moves followed nationwide racial justice protests.Local Native American groups and their allies have been protesting the Indians name and its racist mascot, Chief Wahoo, for decades. Last year, the Indians finally phased out Chief Wahoo for good when the MLB mandated that they do so as a precondition for hosting the MLB All-Star Game. In years prior, the Indians had elevated the "Block C" to its primary logo.***