Carol and John's Annual Holiday Art Show Combines the Pandemic and Comics to Benefit the Cleveland Food Bank

click to enlarge Tim Switalski

click to enlarge Gary Dumm

For its 8th annual holiday art show, Carol and John's Comic Book Shop in Kamm's Corners (17462 Lorain Ave.) is leaning into pandemic with local artists combining their favorite comics characters with the world's ongoing battle against the coronavirus.More than 100 covers will be on display from Dec. 16 through the 20th and up for grabs through a basket raffle ($1 = one ticket).Once again, the show benefits the Cleveland Food Bank, which could use every extra donation this year more than ever before."We are ever grateful to the artists and community that helps us to make this event a success year after year," owner John Dudas said in a release, which noted last year's festivities brought in enough donations for 14,000 meals. They're hoping to exceed that this year.