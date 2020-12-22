Euclid Reaches $475,000 Settlement With Black Man Officers Tased and Pepper Sprayed When He Reached for Colostomy Bag

Officer Kyle Flagg's gun "was raised and pointed toward Wright," as he stood next to the driver's door. Office Vashon Williams stood behind Flagg, his gun raised as well.
Flagg ordered Wright out of the car. Before the man could exit the vehicle, Flagg grabbed Wright's left arm.
According to the lawsuit: "Flagg yanked on Wright’s left arm. Wright was still seated in the car at this time, and had staples in his stomach and a new colostomy bag. This, in combination with Flagg yanking on his left arm, prevented Wright from extending his right arm toward Flagg. ... Flagg’s conduct caused Wright extreme pain. Wright cried out to Flagg several times that he was hurting his arm, but Flagg ignored him."
The officers then tased and pepper-sprayed Wright, before he had a chance to explain the colostomy bag and pain.
Wright argues that each officer "had the duty and opportunity to intervene to protect Wright, and to prevent the unconstitutional use of force against Wright. Neither Flagg nor Williams did anything to prevent this unlawful attack."
Despite the sudden abdominal pain, the officers forced Wright onto the ground and handcuffed him. "I got a shit bag!" he says to the officers between sputtering coughs on the ground.
As he was arrested, the officers talked between themselves. The interaction is captured on body cam footage...
"Dude, I thought he had a gun," Flagg says.
"He started reaching," Williams says.
"Why the fuck are you reaching like that?" Flagg asks Wright.
"I told you I got a bag!"
"No, dude, you were reaching with your right hand."
"I got a bag!"
"What's a bag?" Williams asks.
"A shit bag, man!"
"OK, but what are you doing reaching for it?" Williams asks.
"I don't know if you're getting ready to shoot me or what, man," Flagg says.
