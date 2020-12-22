Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Radical Christian Cultists Clash with American Indian Movement at Ohio's Serpent Mound Burial Site

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 2:13 PM


A ragtag brigade of Christian cultists overseen by a former youth football coach traveled to Southern Ohio's Serpent Mount Native American burial site Sunday, hoping their prayer might prevent unspecified dark energy from being unleashed upon the world.

A typical Ohio Sunday, in other words.



The cult or prayer group, known as the "Salt & Light Brigade," was met by the American Indian Movement of Ohio, whose members had seen an event description on Facebook and were keen to protect the sanctity of a historic site they regard as sacred.

The standoff is captured in the video above — titled "PAGANS TRY TO PREVENT PRAYER" and available on both YouTube and coachdavelive dot com — which captures well the tenor of the afternoon tête-à-tête.

"This land," prayer group leader Dave Daubenmire tells AIM's Philip Yenyo at one point, "we take it in the name of Jesus." Authorities were summoned, per the Columbus Dispatch, but no arrests were made.

[Coach Dave] Daubenmire has made headlines, the Dispatch reported, on numerous prior occasions: "from a 'homophobic rant' against Chicago's mayor to another rant saying Black Christians who voted for Obama were not acting Christian. He has denounced the "sissification" of boys and rails against the "deep state" and the "plandemic" on his Facebook page."

In an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer, Daubenmire said that burial mounds across the Midwest, like the historic site in Ohio, were "dark places," and that his group traveled to pray there on the Winter Solstice because it was considered a "high holiday" for those "in the occult."

Philip Yenyo, the Cleveland-based director of Ohio's American Indian Movement, said that when anyone prays or worships at the sacred Native site — occult or otherwise — they are disrespecting Native American history and ritual. 

"It would be like me going into a church and doing my ceremonies in that church," Yenyo told the Enquirer, "disregarding and disrespecting their beliefs."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. National Association of Black Journalists Gives Cleveland.com/PD Annual Thumbs Down Award for Layoffs That Drove Minority Exodus Read More

  2. Tinnerman Lofts Showcases a Site-Specific Sculpture From Dana Depew and Michael Loderstedt That Pays Homage to the Building's History Read More

  3. Oni Chefs Matt Spinner and Dave Kocab to Open Take-Out/Delivery-Only Italian Comfort Food Spot Conforti Read More

  4. Pour Cleveland Launches E-Commerce Site for True Coffee Lovers Read More

  5. Euclid Reaches $475,000 Settlement With Black Man Officers Tased and Pepper Sprayed When He Reached for Colostomy Bag Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation