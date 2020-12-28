Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio’s Most Vulnerable Prisoners Start to Get Covid Vaccines This Week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge ODRC
  • ODRC

Three Ohio prisons, including two that have seen the most Covid-19 deaths in the state, received vaccine shipments today, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

The bulk of Ohio’s prisoners are fairly low on the state’s list of priorities, falling just above the low-risk 18 to 30 age group. But those living in the prison system’s long-term care units are being prioritized with free Ohioans who live in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, as are the prisons’ healthcare staff. DRC spokesperson Sara French said they will begin administering vaccines to those staff and prisoners this week.



Franklin Medical Center, a prison dedicated entirely to prisoners who need intensive medical care, has seen the highest per-capita death rate of any facility in Ohio’s prison system. There have been 12 confirmed COVID deaths at the prison, which currently houses 373 people. Another two deaths are suspected to be COVID related.

That’s a rate of 3,217 deaths per 100,000 people. The overall COVID death rate for Ohio is 73 per 100,000.

Pickaway Correctional, which now houses 1,676 people, has had 35 COVID deaths, mostly from a massive outbreak that infected three-quarters of the prisoners in April and May. Fifteen of those who died were in the prison’s Frazier Health Center, which holds patients who need intensive medical care, including dialysis.

The third facility receiving vaccines is Allen-Oakwood Correctional. The prison of 1,329 people has had six confirmed COVID deaths, plus another four that are suspected.

Eight staff members have died at prisons across the state, including a nurse who worked at Pickaway.

The prison system overall has shed about 10% of its population since the beginning of the pandemic, as states across the country tried to avoid mass outbreaks like the ones that swept through the Pickaway and Marion prisons in Ohio. However, Ohio’s prisons still hold about 119% of the population they were designed for.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Who Keeps an Eye on Drug Seizure Accounts in Ohio? Lots of Forfeiture Money Goes to Associations Outside of Public Purview Read More

  2. Flannery's Pub has Closed for the Winter. To Reopen in March Read More

  3. Fox and Hound, Staple of Mayfield Heights Bar Scene for More than 20 Years, Has Closed Read More

  4. Now Open: Edison's Pizza Kitchen at Lucky’s Market on Cleveland-Lakewood Border Read More

  5. Nearly Half of All Charges from Cleveland May 30 Demonstrations Have Been Dropped Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation