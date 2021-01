Here's the Trailer for 'Cherry,' the Russo Brothers Movie Based on the Critically Acclaimed Book by Cleveland Native Nico Walker

click to enlarge

The Russo Brothers film adapted from Nico Walker's best-selling and critically acclaimed novel "Cherry" finally has a trailer and a release date.Written by Walker while serving time in federal prison, the book was a semi-autobiographical tale of his time in the army, his resulting PTSD, his spiral into painkiller addiction after returning to Cleveland, and the desperate string of bank robberies he committed afterward to feed his habit."It's a story about drug addiction and the opioid crisis," Joe Russo said in the comic-con panel. "It's touched us both; it's a deeply personal movie for us. The gent who wrote the book went through the same growth arc in the same part of the city we grew up in — but different experiences."Watch the trailer below. And read our interview with Walker for a Scene feature story on his book, his life and his future. Cherry will be released in select theaters on Feb. 26 and on Apple TV+ on March 12.