Tuesday, January 12, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Maltz Performing Arts Center To Extend Livestream Concert Series

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge mpac_at_night.jpg
Update: After five months with 29 performances, the LIVE! (streamed)@Silver Hall streaming concert series at Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center has met with great success.

Just this week, organizers announced that the series will continue through May 26.



The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will still feature local and regional performers on stage, beginning with Cleveland Vegan’s founder Justin Gorski, who brings his musical alter ego Big Hoke to the venue at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

“We've reached out to local artists and ensembles and generated a great and eclectic schedule,” says Maltz Center Director Jason Cohen in a press release. “All concerts are free and co-promoted by CWRU/MPAC and the Ohio Arts Professionals Network, as well as the artist performing, and gives a real opportunity for these groups to reach their audiences during the pandemic.”

The free streaming series aims to highlight local and regional talent. Although the hall will be empty, a state-of-the-art video recording and broadcast system including six high-definition remote-controlled cameras will capture the concerts.

All performances begin at 8 p.m.

The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website along with livestream links to the performances.

Here's the upcoming schedule:

Wednesday, January 13: Big Hoke
Wednesday, January 20: Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys
Wednesday, January 27: Ohio Weather Band
Wednesday, February 3: Hollin Kings
Wednesday, February 10: Evelyn Wright & The David Thomas Trio
Wednesday, February 17: Hey Mavis
Wednesday, March 3: Corry Michaels
Friday, March 12: Moises Borges Quartet
Wednesday, March 17: Benevolent Love Praise Team
Wednesday, March 24: Worry Stone
Tuesday, April 6: Dom Farinacci & Spirit of the Groove
Wednesday, April 14: The Scenic Route
Friday, April 23: Meg & the Magnetosphere
Tuesday, April 27: In2ative
Tuesday, May 4: Rubber City Ukes
Wednesday, May 12: Third Culture Ensemble
Wednesday, May 19: The Smeltztones
Wednesday, May 26: North Coast Winds

Original Post 07/27/2020: The Maltz Performing Arts Center (MPAC) at Case Western Reserve University just announced that it’ll launch a new livestreamed concert series, LIVE Streamed@Silver Hall, in August. The series kicks off on Aug. 5 with a performance by Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. It runs through the end of September, at which point, we hope that it’s safer to attend live concerts.

“We've reached out to local artists and ensembles and generated a great and eclectic schedule,” says Maltz Center Director Jason Cohen, in a press release. “All concerts are free and co-promoted by CWRU/MPAC and the Ohio Arts Professionals Network, as well as the artist performing, and gives a real opportunity for these groups to reach their audiences during the pandemic.”

The free streaming series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30, aims to highlight local and regional talent on stage. To ensure their safety, the performers will play to an empty venue. A state-of-the-art video recording and broadcast system that includes six high-definition remote-controlled cameras will capture the performances.

All concerts start at 8 p.m.

The full series lineup, which features performances from local acts such as Muamin Collective (Aug. 16), the Shootouts (Aug. 23), Uno Lady (Sept. 2) and Diana Chittester (Sept. 20), is available on the Maltz Center website.

