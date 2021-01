Update: Maltz Performing Arts Center To Extend Livestream Concert Series

click to enlarge

After five months with 29 performances, the LIVE! (streamed)@Silver Hall streaming concert series at Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center has met with great success.Just this week, organizers announced that the series will continue through May 26.The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will still feature local and regional performers on stage, beginning with Cleveland Vegan’s founder Justin Gorski, who brings his musical alter ego Big Hoke to the venue at 8 p.m. tomorrow.“We've reached out to local artists and ensembles and generated a great and eclectic schedule,” says Maltz Center Director Jason Cohen in a press release. “All concerts are free and co-promoted by CWRU/MPAC and the Ohio Arts Professionals Network, as well as the artist performing, and gives a real opportunity for these groups to reach their audiences during the pandemic.”The free streaming series aims to highlight local and regional talent. Although the hall will be empty, a state-of-the-art video recording and broadcast system including six high-definition remote-controlled cameras will capture the concerts.All performances begin at 8 p.m.The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website along with livestream links to the performances.Here's the upcoming schedule:Wednesday, January 13: Big HokeWednesday, January 20: Rachel Brown & The Beatnik PlayboysWednesday, January 27: Ohio Weather BandWednesday, February 3: Hollin KingsWednesday, February 10: Evelyn Wright & The David Thomas TrioWednesday, February 17: Hey MavisWednesday, March 3: Corry MichaelsFriday, March 12: Moises Borges QuartetWednesday, March 17: Benevolent Love Praise TeamWednesday, March 24: Worry StoneTuesday, April 6: Dom Farinacci & Spirit of the GrooveWednesday, April 14: The Scenic RouteFriday, April 23: Meg & the MagnetosphereTuesday, April 27: In2ativeTuesday, May 4: Rubber City UkesWednesday, May 12: Third Culture EnsembleWednesday, May 19: The SmeltztonesWednesday, May 26: North Coast WindsThe Maltz Performing Arts Center (MPAC) at Case Western Reserve University just announced that it’ll launch a new livestreamed concert series, LIVE Streamed@Silver Hall, in August. The series kicks off on Aug. 5 with a performance by Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. It runs through the end of September, at which point, we hope that it’s safer to attend live concerts.“We've reached out to local artists and ensembles and generated a great and eclectic schedule,” says Maltz Center Director Jason Cohen, in a press release. “All concerts are free and co-promoted by CWRU/MPAC and the Ohio Arts Professionals Network, as well as the artist performing, and gives a real opportunity for these groups to reach their audiences during the pandemic.”The free streaming series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30, aims to highlight local and regional talent on stage. To ensure their safety, the performers will play to an empty venue. A state-of-the-art video recording and broadcast system that includes six high-definition remote-controlled cameras will capture the performances.All concerts start at 8 p.m.The full series lineup, which features performances from local acts such as Muamin Collective (Aug. 16), the Shootouts (Aug. 23), Uno Lady (Sept. 2) and Diana Chittester (Sept. 20), is available on the Maltz Center website