Tuesday, January 12, 2021

C-Notes

Steve Wynn To Launch Virtual Tour With a Beachland Ballroom Date

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM

unnamed.jpg
The Beachland Ballroom might be temporarily closed, but singer-songwriter Steve Wynn aims to cater the audience that might go him see him play there when he launches his virtual tour on Jan. 17.

He won't actually perform at the venue, but he'll pretend that he is while playing from his New York rehearsal space.



On what he’s calling the Impossible Tour, Wynn will play 13 shows in 13 cities with his wife Linda Pitmon (Miracle 3, The Baseball Project, Filthy Friends) on drums.

Tickets are required.

“[Last year] was the first year that I spent mostly off the road, and I felt it was time to get back out there,” he says in a press release. “For the Impossible Tour, I’ll be playing back-to-back shows — one in Europe and then, a few hours later, one in the U.S. Two shows in one day an ocean apart is possible through the magic of StageIt: we will be broadcasting these shows — without leaving the comfort and safety of New York City — from the Chimp Factory, our rehearsal space in Queens.”

Wynn will perform the shows as if playing in each city and venue on the tour. He'll even tell stories about the chosen city and venue and throw in a cover or two from favorite local bands.

Props, food, cocktails, and even "faux travel" from gig to gig will factor into each show and the promotion of it. The StageIt platform allows for interactive commentary among the fans. Wynn also plans to involve the venues themselves, offering incentives for each ticket sold directly from each venue’s website and social media.

“The venues will have their own ticket sales link to sell on their end, just like they would for a normal show, and they will be compensated for those sales,” says Wynn. “I was hoping to simulate normalcy until normalcy is normal again, and it’s a way to help out favorite venues who are struggling mightily at the moment, just like artists who make their living from touring are. It is my hope, too, that the venues will also enjoy the fun of putting on, promoting and hosting a show. I have spent my entire 40-year career playing thousands of shows across the globe, entertaining fans, and making friends along the way. Please join our imaginary party, our envisioned time together, our… Impossible Tour!”

Last year, Wynn released a new Dream Syndicate album as well as an acoustic album and a retrospective box set of solo material. He also just issued "Strummer and Jones," a new single, in advance of the tour kick-off.

