Rock Hall Receives Massive Archival Donation from Photographer Baron Wolman

The Rock Hall
Courtesy of Baron Wolman / Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Hendrix, shredding.
just announced that it has received a massive donation from the late Baron Wolman, a terrific rock photographer who passed away in November 2020. His estate has donated more than 100,000 images, making it the largest archival donation that the Rock Hall has ever received.
“We are incredibly honored to preserve Baron’s legacy and his extraordinary collection and are grateful for this generous gift,” says Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in a statement. “His collection, an integral part of rock history, captures the passion and energy of rock 'n' roll’s most influential performers and immortalizes them for generations.”
“It gives me comfort and solace, especially now, to know that my life’s work will be protected and shared for years to come,” said Wolman prior to his passing. “I could not have asked for a more perfect home. Perfect, too, because the Archive returns to the Buckeye state, as I was born and grew up in Columbus.”
The donation features images of rock icons such as B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Grace Slick, Howlin’ Wolf, Miles Davis, Eric Clapton and many others.
“We are honored to help the Rock Hall receive this important collection by this legendary photographer and share them with millions of music fans around the world,” says John Sykes, Foundation Chairman.
The collection includes all of Wolman’s negatives, transparencies, photographic prints, correspondence and other documents, copies of his published books, and countless magazines with his images on the cover. He was Rolling Stone
magazine’s first chief photographer, and many of images in the donated collection have never or rarely been seen by the public.
Last summer, Wolman worked with Rock Hall curators to select photographs for an exhibit currently on view at the museum and virtually at rockhall.com
through December.
