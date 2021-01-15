Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, January 15, 2021

New Welshly Arms Single Offers Message of Hope

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM

COURTESY OF DRPR
  • Courtesy of DRPR
Just today, Welshly Arms, the local rock band that includes singer-guitarist Sam Getz, bassist Jimmy Weaver, drummer Mikey Gould, singer Bri Bryant and singer Jon Bryant, released its latest single, “I Will Overcome,” a song that, as a press release puts it, “coincides with the country’s changing political tides and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

"We wrote 'I Will Overcome' about looking forward and moving past all of the division, polarization, marginalization and unrest that we had to face over the past year,” says Getz in a statement about the soulful gospel-tinged song. “Though we are still in the midst of this challenging chapter, we know a change is coming and we are ready to turn the page and step into what is next. We believe in the human spirit and the collective ability to rise up together.”



“I Will Overcome” is the first 2021 release from Welshly since the 2020 lockdown.  During that time, the band released three singles, “Trouble,” “Stand” and “save me from the monster in my head.”

The group’s breakthrough hit “Legendary” is certified platinum in Germany and Switzerland and paved the way for three consecutive Top 10 radio hits in Germany and a Top 15 hit at alternative radio in the U.S. The band’s music has appeared in ads for Jeep, Becks, Miller Lite, the NFL and the MLB as well as in trailers for EA SPORTS’ FIFA and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

