Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Gets Green Light to Extend Food Assistance for Kids

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A key hunger-fighting program for Ohio children is being extended through the end of the school year.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program was created in March to help feed children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program but were learning from home.



Congress extended the program Oct. 1, and Ohio had to submit a new operation plan, which was just approved.

Rachel Cahill, consultant at the Center for Community Solutions, noted some families went without the assistance for several months.

"We're talking about October, November, December, January and up until whenever kids are able to get meals in school," Cahill outlined. "So we're glad that Ohio was one of the earliest states to make it through the sort of federal gauntlet of approval that it unfortunately took."

The extension starts in February and eligible families will receive retroactive benefits in a single payment.

P-EBT benefits are added to the Ohio Direction card, which is provided to SNAP beneficiaries and can be used to purchase foods at grocery stores.

It's estimated 600,000 Ohio children will benefit from the extended P-EBT.

Cahill noted last school year, the program distributed $261 million to eligible families in the state.

"P-EBT ended up being one of the only really pandemic relief resources that reached some families including families with immigrants and families who have had trouble enrolling in SNAP," Cahill explained. "So it was a really important way to reach those families and it was about $300 per child."

An estimated one in four Ohio children is struggling with hunger, and Cahill said P-EBT is part of an "all-hands on deck" strategy to meet the need.

"We are in a desperate hunger crisis right now, and we can actually see some trends in states where, when P-EBT hit, the rate of hunger slipped down for a period of time because families had additional resources to purchase food," Cahill observed.

School meal providers also are making food available for families in need, as well as local food pantries. And the latest COVID relief package included a 15% increase to SNAP benefits through June.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. After Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Ohio Congressmen Plot 'Less Scary' Way to Overthrow Democracy Read More

  2. Class Action Suit Targeting Cleveland Clinic's Billing Practices Gets Big Victory Read More

  3. Marty Sweeney Weasels His Way Back Into Office, Aided and Abetted by Cuyahoga County Dems Read More

  4. Dan Gilbert Sold His Jack Entertainment Casino Business Last Year Read More

  5. The Last Page Restaurant Coming to Pinecrest in February Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation