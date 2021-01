Frank Q. Jackson, Grandson of Mayor, Charged in Domestic Violence Incident

Frank Q. Jackson, Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson.

Frank Q. Jackson, the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, has been charged with a first degree misdemeanor in Cleveland Municipal Court for a domestic violence incident in December.A warrant was registered with the Cleveland Police department Wednesday, and the case was assigned to the court's domestic violence docket. No court date has been set.The charge stems from a Dec. 18 incident in which police were called to Jackson's home in the Central neighborhood. Jackson's 21-year-old girlfriend and the mother of his child told responding officers that Jackson had struck her repeatedly in the head and face after a verbal argument. Jackson denied that the argument became physical in the initial police report, though officers noted a possible lump on the woman's forehead.At the time, the woman said she did not wish to press charges. She just wanted the incident documented.This criminal charge comes during Jackson's probation from a prior incident of physical violence against a woman. In Jan. 2020, he agreed to a dramatically reduced sentence for striking and choking a woman, dragging her out of a vehicle and hitting her with a metal truck hitch in June, 2019. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months probation in a plea deal. He served only eight days of the jail sentence.Given the familial connection to Mayor Frank Jackson, the city was quick to announce, after the December incident was first reported, that a special prosecutor was being brought on to review the case.***