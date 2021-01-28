Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Bites / Scene & Heard

State Makes Rare Move in Revoking Barley House Liquor License for COVID Violations; Bar Will Have to Go to Court If It Wants It Back

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge VIDEO STILL FROM NOV. 14 CITED AS EVIDENCE BY THE OHIO INVESTIGATIVE UNIT
  • Video still from Nov. 14 cited as evidence by the Ohio Investigative Unit

The penalties handed out by the Ohio Liquor Commission to the Barley House for three of four recent violations were relatively minor.

Agents in December 2019 found that the West 6th Street establishment in unsanitary conditions. For that, the commission issued a 3-day liquor license suspension to begin in late February that could be avoided with a $300 fine instead.



On Sept. 27, 2020, agents cited Barley House with knowingly allowing or engaging in disorderly activities with regard to the state's coronavirus guidelines for restaurants and bars. Following a Browns game, state agents found a packed bar with no distancing efforts. The commission issued a 5-day license suspension or a $1,000 fine.

On Oct. 3, 2020, agents found that Barley was once again skirting or ignoring the state's rules, this time serving drinks after 11 p.m. despite Ohio's last-call cutoff. For this violation of statewide pandemic rules, the commission issued a 20-day license suspension that, again, could be avoided, this time with a $6,000 fine.

The last one was the biggie.

The violation for Nov. 14 stemmed from a video taken inside Barley House that night showing a large crowd of unmasked patrons dancing, drinking and mingling with no distancing enforcement by staff. The video quickly went viral, both because of the scene it showed and because of what social media saw as evidence of the club's continued, flagrant flouting of safety guidelines. It led to the third state Covid violation charge, and, separately, drew a $9,000 fine from the city of Cleveland.

And from the state liquor commission, it drew an order to revoke Barley's liquor license effective March 24, 2021.

That's a step the commission has taken in only a handful of cases since the onset of the pandemic and the attendant orders given by the state department of health governing bars and restaurants. And it's not one they take lightly.

In many cases, the revocation order has come with the alternative of paying a hefty fine. That's exactly what happened to Medusa, a club in downtown Cleveland, in its hearing before the commission last week.

"The Commission issued a revocation, beginning at noon, February 24, 2021," because of a violation of Covid health protocols, "but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $7,500 in lieu of
the revocation."

That was not an option given to Barley House. The commission ordered its license be revoked as of March 24.

"As to the appropriate penalty in any given case, the Commission has broad authority," Sarah Creedon, the Executive Director of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission told Scene when asked for comment on the decision. "In terms of possible penalties, the Commission has the authority to issue a suspension and/or revocation, and in most cases, may allow the permit holder the opportunity to pay a financial forfeiture in lieu of serving the suspension and/or revocation. The Commission considers all relevant factors, including the nature of the violation, the seriousness of the offense, the facts of the case, the permit holder’s prior record, if any, as well as any other relevant information, including any mitigation evidence presented by the permit holder."

Barley House owner Bobby George, in a statement to Scene, said, "I will appeal and find a way to win, like I always do! This is what great people and great organizations do!

"In saying that I am extremely disappointed that the state is attacking its own. This is exactly why Ohio has a shrinking population. Leaders need to step up and serve, not use their power to hurt, especially during a time like this. If the State won’t look after my team, I will! I am looking forward to use this platform to show people what true leadership looks like."

Creedon told Scene the decision isn't up for negotiation with the department, and that the next step for the owner would be with the court.

"A permit holder has 21 days to appeal a Commission order to court. The appeal must be filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas," she said. "Any stay given to the permit holder during the pendency of an appeal would be granted by the court, not the Commission."

A few establishments have already been down this path, though their cases have not yet been resolved. Eleven have appealed the commission's ruling; four of them have been revocations.

The Highland Tavern in Akron was the first Ohio bar to have its license revoked by the commission, in September of last year, for coronavirus violations.

The bar asked for a stay from the court to remain open, appealed the commission's decision and, separately, filed a lawsuit in Franklin County contesting the state's ability to set public health rules for bars and restaurants during the pandemic and its ability to enforce them by revoking permits.

The stay was denied and the bar remains closed.

The appeal and the other lawsuit remain ongoing.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On Topic...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Two Indicted on Felony Assault Charges for Using Megaphones at TownHall Protest Read More

  2. Badgered by Trump Supporters, Stark Commissioners Now Concerned About County's Impending Purchase of Dominion Voting Machines Read More

  3. La Fiesta, One of Cleveland's Oldest Mexican Restaurants, to Reopen in New Home in February Read More

  4. Downtown Resident Suing Cleveland After Being Arrested Picking Up Groceries During Protest Curfew in Spring Read More

  5. Visible Voice Offering Brunch & Browse Windows With Private Bookstore Experience, Leavened Pastries, Coffee and Mimosas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation