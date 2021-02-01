Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, February 1, 2021

Arts District

Crooked Path Productions Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Audio Fiction Podcast

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM

Locally based Crooked Path Productions has just announced plans for Gabby & Scratch, a family friendly scripted audio fiction podcast.

“I’m super excited to bring new stories to life and give families a chance to learn and laugh together,” says director/co-producer Jeremiah Isley in a press release.



Gabby and Scratch aims to appeal to fans of radio drama series like The Sugar Creek Gang and Adventures in Odyssey. The cast of Gabby & Scratch includes Maya Nicholson as Gabby  and Andy Knode as Scratch .

Crooked Path Productions hopes to release the podcast this summer, and the series’ first trailer and bonus preview material is now available. Listeners can subscribe to Gabby & Scratch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or anywhere podcasts are available.

