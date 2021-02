Cleveland Museum of Art's Virtual MIX Program Returns on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art

Virtual MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art returns from 8 to 9 p.m. on Friday with MIX: Move, an event that’ll allow you to see various pieces from the Cleveland Museum of Art’s collection as "points of inspiration for dancing and creative play."The event will feature a virtual dancing tour through the galleries with movement and performance artist Marcia Custer.“This community dance experience will celebrate all bodies, experience levels and identities, and aims to liberate, connect and re-energize everyone in the depths of winter,” reads a press release about the event.The event also features magical green-screen visuals by artist Ben Oblivion and a live DJ set by Haley Himiko Hudson Morris.CMA encourages viewers to wear something colorful and/or inspired by your favorite work of art and share photos using #MIXatCMA and #museumfromhome. Prior to the event, you can download a virtual tool kit featuring a Spotify music playlist by the DJ, virtual Zoom backgrounds designed by Oblivion, a themed cocktail recipe, an online collection tour, artist bios and a list of upcoming virtual events.MIX: Move is part of the museum’s free digital initiative Home Is Where the Art Is, which complements the in-person museum experience.You can join the party through Zoom and have a chance to be featured in a live “dance cam” that'll spontaneously occur throughout the hour. A link to join will be posted to cma.org/mix or on the museum’s Facebook page . You can also send an email (subject line: “MIX: Move”) to mix@clevelandart.org to receive a link in your inbox.