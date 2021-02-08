Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, February 8, 2021

Dominick Farinacci To Livestream Special Valentine's Day Concert From Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM

Determined to find ways of safely performing during the pandemic, trumpeter Dominick Farinacci will present a special Valentine’s Day program at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday as he presents a new livestreamed concert he’s calling Love Notes.

The performance will feature Veronica Swift, a talented young vocalist from the New York jazz scene.



The concert will be broadcast from the Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts at Tri-C’s downtown campus, and it aims to “celebrate the music of love, friendship, and admiration.”

“Just like a love note conveys our sentiments of togetherness and unity from afar, this Valentine’s Day concert is an opportunity to celebrate togetherness while apart, and to bring comfort and joy through the music to those who may be alone or isolated on this special day,” Farinacci says in a press release. “We are honored to share the stage with the incredible Veronica Swift. She possesses an incredible style and the unique gifts to tell a musical story that will be perfect for Love Notes.”

The concert will be performed without a live audience, and the staging will be socially distanced. There will also be safety protocols in place to help protect the staff, crew and musicians.

Viewers can choose from a variety of different streaming passes, including individual, family, all-access party passes and a special Virtual Host sponsorship. Love Notes also offers add-on interactive elements to the concert experience, including a virtual meet-and-greet, the option to request song dedications and specially curated Valentine’s Day themed party gifts.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to share their stories about love, friendship and admiration as well as their song choices.

Singer Evelyn Wright, pianist Jonathan Thomas, bassist Aidan Plank and drummer Jim Rupp will safely perform alongside Farinacci and Swift.

Tickets and viewing information can be found at SongbookWatchParty.com.

