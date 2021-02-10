Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

C-Notes

Jay-Z and Foo Fighters Top List of Rock Hall Induction Nominees

Posted By on Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at 8:36 AM

Foo Fighters performing at Blossom in 2018. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Foo Fighters performing at Blossom in 2018.

Earlier today, the Rock Hall released its very eclectic list of nominations for this year's Inductions. Shoe-ins like Foo Fighters and Jay-Z lead the list that also includes Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven out of this year's 16 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Carole King (as a performer), Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick.



“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates” says John Sykes, Chairman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Today through April 30, fans can vote every day at rockhall.com, or at the Hall of Fame itself. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees. 

Inductees will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place here this fall. Details and ticket on-sale information will be announced later.

Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities but must donate or join by Monday, May 31, to be eligible.

