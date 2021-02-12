Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

Arts District

New CMA Exhibit Features Treasures from Museum’s Vaults

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM

click to enlarge JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
When the pandemic upended international travel last year, it temporarily delayed Cleveland Museum of Art projects that had been in development for years, so the museum pivoted and drew up a new exhibit, Stories from Storage, based on items that are part of its permanent collection.

The exhibit, which just opened this week, features seldom-seen works of art carefully selected by each of the museum’s nearly two dozen curators, who each wrote about the theme they explored with the pieces they decided to put on exhibit. In total, the exhibit features an anthology of 20 short stories told by the museum’s director, chief curator, curators and director of academic affairs and associate curator of special projects.



Stories from Storage, which takes up several rooms in the museum’s Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibition Hall and Gallery and requires a separate admission, will be on display until May 16.

“This wonderful new exhibition offers a glimpse into our vault, making available works rarely, if ever, before seen by the public,” says William M. Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, in a statement. “In Stories from Storage, visitors will experience a range of curatorial approaches, expanding our visitors’ understanding of the museum’s collection by adding to, elucidating or even complicating the chronicle of art history we present in our permanent collection galleries.”

The museum has more than 61,000 objects in its permanent collection, but only about 4,000 are on view in the galleries.

Some of the exhibit's highlights include Kara Walker’s vibrant drawing The Republic of New Afrika at a Crossroads and a collection of modern landscape paintings. The exhibit also includes items that come from the Pacific Islands, eastern South America and Mexico as well as a collection of 15 photographs of tourist destinations.

Sanford R. Gifford’s Haverstraw Bay is displayed on an otherwise blank wall in an isolated setting to help reduce distraction. Textile artist Lenore Tawney’s 41 postcard collages that she mailed between 1969 and 1981 to her friend, art dealer, curator and critic Katharine Kuh, are on view at CMA for the first time since 1985.

One particularly appropriate exhibit displays artwork made at the time when the Black Death ravaged Europe.

There's even a collection of pieces that still need to be restored.

Tickets for the exhibit can be reserved online at cma.org, at the box office or by calling 216-421-7350.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cleveland Museum Of Art, Stories From Storage

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland's Now in Flavortown Thanks to Guy Fieri Ghost Kitchen Read More

  2. DeWine Lifts Covid Curfew, Bars and Restaurants Can Resume Normal Hours Read More

  3. After a Difficult 2020, A Slate of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2021 Read More

  4. Basheer Jones' Campaign Finance Report Raises Serious Red Flags Read More

  5. At Long Last, Tost Sandwich Cafe in Lakewood is Days from Opening Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation