Jesse Jukebox To Perform Free Gathering Place Concert on Sunday

The Gathering Place’s Emerging Leaders Council, a group of teen leaders, will present a free concert with local singer-songwriter Jesse Jukebox at 4 p.m. on Sunday on the Gathering Place's Facebook page Jesse Jukebox along with special guest Jaison Anderson will present tracks from Jesse Jukebox’s new albumalong with classic children songs. The one-hour long concert is free.“We are thrilled to have our Emerging Leaders Council host Cleveland’s own Jesse Jukebox live in concert in support of the Gathering Place,” says Casey Durkin, Director of Children, Teens and Family Programming at the Gathering Place in a press release. “This event provides our young leaders, ages 13 to 18 years old, with an opportunity to engage the community. This will also increase awareness of our programs and services available free of charge for individuals and families impacted with cancer.”In addition to raising awareness for the Gathering Place, Anderson, a deaf performer, will share his passion for teaching others about the deaf community while interpreting song lyrics for ASL.“At the Gathering Place, we maintain an environment that embraces equity, diversity and inclusion. And thanks to Jesse and Jaison’s involvement in this concert will help bridge a gap between the hearing world and the deaf world,” Durkin adds.Located in Cleveland, the Gathering Place reaches individuals on their cancer journey with services designed to complement traditional cancer care by "addressing the mind, body and spirit through weekly and monthly support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle classes and other events."Since its inception in 2000, the organization has reportedly helped more than 47,000 individuals coping with cancer. Visit touchedbycancer.org for more information or to make a donation.