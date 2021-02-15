Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

C-Notes

Jesse Jukebox To Perform Free Gathering Place Concert on Sunday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge tgp-emerging_leader_concert_facebook_event_graphic_f_jesse_jukebox_final.png
The Gathering Place’s Emerging Leaders Council, a group of teen leaders, will present a free concert with local singer-songwriter Jesse Jukebox at 4 p.m. on Sunday on the Gathering Place's Facebook page.

Jesse Jukebox along with special guest Jaison Anderson will present tracks from Jesse Jukebox’s new album Awesome! along with classic children songs. The one-hour long concert is free.



“We are thrilled to have our Emerging Leaders Council host Cleveland’s own Jesse Jukebox live in concert in support of the Gathering Place,” says Casey Durkin, Director of Children, Teens and Family Programming at the Gathering Place in a press release. “This event provides our young leaders, ages 13 to 18 years old, with an opportunity to engage the community. This will also increase awareness of our programs and services available free of charge for individuals and families impacted with cancer.”

In addition to raising awareness for the Gathering Place, Anderson, a deaf performer, will share his passion for teaching others about the deaf community while interpreting song lyrics for ASL.

“At the Gathering Place, we maintain an environment that embraces equity, diversity and inclusion. And thanks to Jesse and Jaison’s involvement in this concert will help bridge a gap between the hearing world and the deaf world,” Durkin adds.

Located in Cleveland, the Gathering Place reaches individuals on their cancer journey with services designed to complement traditional cancer care by "addressing the mind, body and spirit through weekly and monthly support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle classes and other events."

Since its inception in 2000, the organization has reportedly helped more than 47,000 individuals coping with cancer.  Visit touchedbycancer.org for more information or to make a donation.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Jesse Jukebox, the Gathering Place

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All the Places Judas and the Black Messiah Filmed in Cleveland Read More

  2. Inspired by City Council, Cleveland’s Poor Hold Fundraisers for Rocket Mortgage Read More

  3. After a Difficult 2020, A Slate of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2021 Read More

  4. Basheer Jones' Campaign Finance Report Raises Serious Red Flags Read More

  5. New Music Video Features Collaboration Between Musicians in Havana and Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation