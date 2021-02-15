Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Sergio From Rio To Release First New Album in Seven Years

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge sergio_from_rio_juxtaposition.png
The local rock band Sergio From Rio — Dennis Quigney and Kevin Buchanan — features two cousins who've been making music together since 2004.

The band just announced it plans to release Juxtaposition, its first new album since 2014's Maturation by Association, later this spring.



“[We’ve] essentially [been] a rock/pop punk/emo/acoustic band in the past, but the music has shifted to a more current digital-based outlet,” says Quigney. “This is in part due to our unique setup where one band member [Buchanan] is an over-the-road truck driver creating beats in the back of his big rig throughout the country. I am a singer-songwriter pitching songs to Kevin via the videos and he created the beats while over the road. In times when he was off, the vocals and mixing took place.”

The band self-recorded and produced this album as it did its previous five albums.

“The name Juxtaposition came to play because of the unique stark differences between the two of us — lifestyle, height, beliefs, politics — yet still being able to find common ground in music,” says Quigney. “As a married man, the songs on this album deal with  the complexity and dynamics of relationships — not only with your significant other, but with your friends, or in this case, family member and musical partner.”

The band will release the album through Facebook and YouTube throughout the spring.

It recently released the album's first single, "Here With You," on its YouTube page.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All the Places Judas and the Black Messiah Filmed in Cleveland Read More

  2. Inspired by City Council, Cleveland’s Poor Hold Fundraisers for Rocket Mortgage Read More

  3. After a Difficult 2020, A Slate of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2021 Read More

  4. Basheer Jones' Campaign Finance Report Raises Serious Red Flags Read More

  5. Instead of Announcing Mayoral Run, Kevin Kelley Launches "Neighborhood Listening Tour" Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation