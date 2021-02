Local Indie Rockers Sergio From Rio To Release First New Album in Seven Years

click to enlarge

The local rock band Sergio From Rio — Dennis Quigney and Kevin Buchanan — features two cousins who've been making music together since 2004.The band just announced it plans to release, its first new album since 2014's, later this spring.“[We’ve] essentially [been] a rock/pop punk/emo/acoustic band in the past, but the music has shifted to a more current digital-based outlet,” says Quigney. “This is in part due to our unique setup where one band member [Buchanan] is an over-the-road truck driver creating beats in the back of his big rig throughout the country. I am a singer-songwriter pitching songs to Kevin via the videos and he created the beats while over the road. In times when he was off, the vocals and mixing took place.”The band self-recorded and produced this album as it did its previous five albums.“The namecame to play because of the unique stark differences between the two of us — lifestyle, height, beliefs, politics — yet still being able to find common ground in music,” says Quigney. “As a married man, the songs on this album deal with the complexity and dynamics of relationships — not only with your significant other, but with your friends, or in this case, family member and musical partner.”The band will release the album through Facebook and YouTube throughout the spring.It recently released the album's first single, "Here With You," on its YouTube page.