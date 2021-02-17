Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

Watch This Insane Poster-Worthy Dunk by Medina High School Senior

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM


A dunk by Medina High School Senior Corey Tripp was the talk of the town Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The soaring third-quarter jam from Tripp was the highlight of the Medina victory over Avon in their final regular-season contest of the year.

Tripp finished the night with 25 points and moved to number three on the high school's all-time scoring leaderboard, according to the Medina Gazette.



The high-flying 6'3" guard remains undecided as to where he'll play hoops in college, but has received offers from Ohio D1 schools Cleveland State, Youngstown State and Bowling Green. The dunk, which is turning heads on social media locally and nationally, might widen the pool of interested recruiters.

Medina (13-5) is currently ranked #8 in cleveland.com's regional Boys Basketball Top 25. They are scheduled to play a home sectional game against Firestone or Westlake on Feb. 27.

***
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

