Local Singer-Songwriter Charlie Mosbrook To Perform at Upcoming Virtual Folk Unlocked Festival

Local singer-songwriter Charlie Mosbrook will perform as part of Folk Unlocked
, an upcoming Folk Alliance International (FAI) virtual festival taking place from Feb. 22 to 26. The festival will feature more than 800 hours of music from all 50 states and 30 additional countries.
“In a time of social distancing, the Folk Unlocked virtual festival is a musical trip around the world that marks the launch of the Village Fund, FAI’s grants to struggling musicians and folk music workers during the COVID crisis,” reads a press release about the event. “As a result of moving online due to the pandemic, the organization is providing unlimited public access to the music showcases for the first time in its history.”
The five-day music event will feature Spotlight showcases curated by FAI’s music industry partners including BOSE, CIRCULART (Colombia), Culture Ireland, Music Ontario, Showcase Scotland, Sounds Australia and many more. The price of admission also includes access to the independently produced “Unlocked” showcases by artists themselves or hosted by other presenters.
The festival will close with a Global Music Marathon highlighting artists paired with counterparts across the globe. All public performances will be interactive, meaning fans can chat with artists and fellow fans. Once performed, showcases will remain available for a limited time for later viewing.
Acts slated to perform include L.A.-based Tex-Mex rockers Los Lobos, Grammy-winning zydeco artist Terrance Simien, Mississippi bluesman Cedric Burnside, singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, the Nashville soul duo the War and Treaty, and BBC Folk Awards nominee and Irish Music Magazine award winner Karan Casey. Mosbrook will represent Ohio.
“We’re thrilled with the depth and diversity of the musical lineup," says FAI’s executive director Aengus Finnan in a statement. "This event won’t just be close to home, it will literally be in your home, but what is clear is that it is absolutely far from ordinary.”
You can attend the five-day event by making a donation (a $25 minimum is suggested) to the Village Fund, which represents a 5 percent contribution towards each $500 grant FAI will provide in support of folk artists/entrepreneurs experiencing pandemic related financial hardship. The five-day online convention hosts panels, workshops, speakers, an exhibit hall, and network meetings.
Mosbrook performs at 11 a.m. on Feb 24 and at 8 p.m. on Feb 25.
