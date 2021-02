New Compilation Features All of Local Singer-Songwriter's 25 Singles

click to enlarge

The chief songwriter in mid-2000s alt-rock act the Rails, singer-songwriter Jeremy Willets took a hiatus from music to start a family but started releasing music again as the Light Never Goes Out in 2018.Willets recently released his 25th single as TLNGO and decided to put all the tunes together on a compilation. Dubbed, the compilation is available today on all streaming platforms.“Twenty-five songs felt like the right time to put everything together in one place,” says Willets in a press release. “Twenty-five wasn’t some sort of goal when I started out, but now that I’m there it feels like something worth commemorating. I love the freedom of releasing singles. The ones I’ve put out are all a little bit different, but I think they share some common threads.”begins with the latest single, “Satisfied,” a mid-tempo tune Willets wrote just last month. It includes a lyrical nod to the Replacements anthem “Unsatisfied.”“It’s a song about realizing that you’re actually satisfied with where you are in your life,” Willets says of the track. “It’s like the complete opposite of the Replacements song! But just because you’re satisfied, that doesn’t mean you’re giving up and becoming complacent.”continues through the rest of TLNGO’s catalog in reverse order.“I wanted it to start with where I’m at right now, before looking back at where I was,” says Willets, who cites Radiohead as an inspiration. “As I was putting this together, it really hit me how incredible a time it is to be a musician. I can record from home and distribute music to every corner of the world with the click of a button. When I look back at what I’ve put out over the past few years, I’m really happy with how I’ve evolved. I’m looking forward to the next 25.”