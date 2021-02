BLM Cleveland Launches Docuseries on Police Injustice Across Ohio. First Up: Euclid

Black Lives Matter Cleveland and two local filmmakers have launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance production costs associated with a new docuseries about police injustice across Ohio.The first four-episode season of the series, titled, will focus on the systemic abuse of the Euclid Police Department. The first episode in the series is already available, (above), and details the killing of Luke Stewart in 2017. Later episodes will cover recent cases of misconduct, the department's controversial training program — which famously included, as part of the official curriculum, a routine by comedian Chris Rock — and its history.A press release teased that, among other things, the first season would reveal that Euclid police contracted with “Killology” expert Lt. Dave Grossman for police training services. The indiegogo campaign , which describes the arc of the first season in greater detail, is seeking $6,000, primarily to pay for time to edit the footage. Funds will also be used to maintain a website, envisioned as a "comprehensive supplement" to the series.BLM Cleveland said in its press release that additional funds raised would be applied toward season two, which will examine "some incredible examples of corruption and violent policing in the embattled city of East Cleveland." Based on audience reception, the goal will be to investigate police departments across the state.was directed and edited by local filmmaker Roger Glenn Hill. Local independent journalist Brian “BZ” Douglas served as co-producer, investigator, and art director.***