Singer-Songwriter Lauren Lanzaretta Offers Spiritual Message on New Album

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lauren Lanzaretta

While writing the songs for her new album,, local singer-songwriter Lauren Lanzaretta says she struggled with self-doubt. But she persevered, and the souful songs onsimmer with emotion.Prince-like album opener “Burden” features a compelling mix of rock, pop and hip-hop that properly sets the tone for the album's other five songs.“I was calling out to God for answers, and I think that’s something people can relate to,” says Lanzaretta in a press release about the album. “People are experiencing loss and heartbreak, andis ultimately about hope and gaining a fresh perspective — that even during our hardest moments, life is truly a miracle. Each day is a miracle. Our weaknesses are our strengths, and our struggles are very often our fortunes.”Lanzaretta’s previous album,, featured a seven-piece band, horn section and a “more upbeat old-school vibe,” but Lanzaretta wanted to return to her roots with“[It's] just me and piano, writing from a place of pain,” she says. “I wanted to strip everything down and let the lyrics and my voice shine.”Lanzaretta recorded the album’s six songs at Jim Stewart Recording with producer Jim Stewart, who did the sound engineering and mixing. Dan Millice (Engine Room Audio) mastered the record.“Most of the songs were recorded with just Lauren at the piano, and then a gospel choir was added later,” says Stewart.The “gospel choir” was actually recorded by only two people — locally based husband and wife Jon and Bri Bryant.“Jon and Bri are beyond gifted singers,” says Lanzaretta. “Their efforts really brought this album to life.”is available everywhere you can buy or stream music and on 12-inch vinyl, which can be purchased at laurenlanzaretta.com