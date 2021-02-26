Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

‘Aisha’s Law’ for Domestic Violence Protections Returns to Ohio Legislature

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge STATE REPS. JANINE BOYD, LEFT, AND SARA CARRUTHERS, CO-SPONSORS OF AISHA'S LAW, SPEAK THURSDAY DURING THE HOUSE CRIMINAL JUSTICE COMMITTEE.
  • State Reps. Janine Boyd, left, and Sara Carruthers, co-sponsors of Aisha's Law, speak Thursday during the House Criminal Justice Committee.

Expansions to domestic violence protections have once again returned to the Ohio Statehouse, after passing the House last year but failing to see daylight in the Senate.

State Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights, said in Thursday’s House Criminal Justice Committee that this was the 14th version of the bill attempting to enhance punishments for certain domestic violence crimes and tools for law enforcement to help prevent escalation of already high-risk situations.



The bill is nicknamed Aisha’s Law, after Aisha Fraser, a Shaker Heights teacher and mother killed by her ex-husband, former judge and state legislator, Lance Mason, during what was supposed to be a supervised exchange of their children.

Mason had previously served prison time on a previous domestic violence charge, leveled after another attack on Fraser.

“He abused her, brutally, and most of us in the world who knew them did not know,” Boyd said Thursday.

After that attack, Mason was sentenced to two years and six months, but was released after nine months. After murdering Fraser, Mason was sentenced to life in prison.

The bipartisan-sponsored bill has many of the same provisions seen in the measure that passed the House last May.

One of the most important provisions to Boyd is expanding the legal definition of domestic violence to include strangulation, something Ohio is behind most of the country in doing.

“Strangulation is often used by a perpetrator to accomplish a rape or demonstrate how far they are willing to go to establish control in a relationship,” Boyd said.

If made law, if a person has been previously convicted of a domestic violence offense “resulting in serious physical harm,” that person can be charged with aggravated murder “if they purposely cause the death of another when the victim was a family or household member of the offender,” the Bill states.

With an appropriation of $150,000 to the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy( OPOTA), curriculum and training would be developed to implement parts of the legislation.

That training would be part of what Boyd calls a “continuum of strengthened protections” for survivors of domestic violence.

From the point of contact with law enforcement, tools would be in place to notify the survivor of their rights, and to give police a “lethality screening” on which to base their next steps.

“There is no mandate (for survivors to participate), but showing a survivor that there is a process in place, that they might be able to stand under and walk out under goes leagues beyond where we have been,” Boyd said.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

More by Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Young Lefty Stefan Knaack Running for Cleveland City Council in "Forgotten" Ward 11 Read More

  2. Car Dealer Bernie Moreno Resigns from MetroHealth Board of Trustees Read More

  3. Federal Monitor Report on Cleveland Police Actions During May 30th Protest Paints Clearer Picture of Use of Force, Corrects City's Narrative Read More

  4. In a Market Not Exactly Lacking in Fried Chicken Options, Chicken Ranch Stands Out Read More

  5. Russo Brothers' "Cherry" Is Bad! Enjoy the Shots of Coventry and Detroit Shoreway Though Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation