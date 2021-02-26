Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, February 26, 2021

Bites

Cleveland's First Mac 'n' Cheese Week Arrives March 29th

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OLD CAROLINA BBQ
  • Courtesy Old Carolina BBQ

The Inaugural Cleveland Mac & Cheese Week is coming! From Taco Week to Pizza Week to Burger Week, you're likely no stranger to the range of Cleveland's week-long devotions to America's favorite foods. But coming March 29th through April 4th, there's a new dish-centric celebration for you to sink your teeth into.

For seven days mac 'n' cheese lovers will have the opportunity to visit or takeout from participating Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week locations to enjoy this comfort food classic for just $5.



Consumers can embark on a Cleveland culinary exploration; map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social media with other Cleveland mac 'n' cheese lovers. Navigate your way through the city with the Official Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese passport — available at participating locations and online starting March 29th. Grab four or more stamps, upload your passport at clevelandmacncheeseweek.com and be entered to win $250 in gift cards!

2021 Participants Include:
All Saints Public House
Astoria
Betts
Beerhead Bar & Eatery
Dante's Inferno
Marriott Cleveland
Grumpy's Cafe
Ninja City
Old Carolina Barbecue Company
Pizzeria Angie's
Salted Dough
Sol
Tartine Bistro Wine Bar + Cafe
Wild Eagle Saloon'
and more to be announced!

Stay up to date by visiting clevelandmacncheeseweek.com.

Event Info:
March 29-April 4, 2021, Mac 'n' Cheese specials for $5
Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+
Mac 'n' Cheese Week Passports: Collect 4 or more stamps to be entered to win $250 in Gift Cards

