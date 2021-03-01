Sherwin Williams to Begin HQ Construction in Late 2021, But Details Predictably Scant

How will the new buildings engage the public spaces around them? Will they include street-level amenities such as retail, public art and high-quality landscaping, and street furniture? Will they be connected by overhead walkways that remove pedestrian traffic from streets?These are good questions. But Sherwin Williams, having secured its estimated $100 million in public subsidies and a contractual assurance that it gets to dictate the flow of information to the public, is under zero obligation to answer them.
How will the buildings affect traffic flow and pedestrian safety with curb cuts, driveways, delivery zones, and service entries? Will they make life better or worse for transit users who ride buses through Public Square? How will the buildings affect wind patterns and shadows?
And there’s more: How will the buildings be oriented to shape views and create a sense of ensemble with one another, and with the buildings and public spaces around them? Will the architecture — in style and use of materials — be great, or ho-hum?
