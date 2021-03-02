Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

C-Notes

2021 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Moving to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM

PHOTO BY JOE KLEON
  • Photo by Joe Kleon


The 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony and concert is not only moving to a fall affair going forward but this year's festivities in Cleveland are moving from Public Auditorium, the longtime home of the Rock Hall's biggest night when it's in Cleveland, to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.



With the move from the quaint but deteriorating venue to the recently upgraded arena, the Rock Hall gets a ritzier facility for the star-studded affair and plenty more fans will get a chance to attend in person.

Hosting duties alternate between Cleveland and New York every other year. Going forward, the local version will be held at the RoMoFiHo.

Nominees for this year's induction, to be held Oct. 30, include the Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

The fan vote portion of the fun is currently underway.

Ticket details will be announced at a later date and will be dependent on whatever covid guidelines exist later this year.

