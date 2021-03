Rule of Young's Cat Calabrese To Release New Single, Teases More New Music

click to enlarge

The former lead singer for the local band Rule of Young, singer-songwriter Cat Calabrese recently branched out as a solo artist. She teamed up with producers and fellow Clevelanders, Wavy Duder (co-producer of Machine Gun Kelly's 2020 hit, "In These Walls") and DJ London Bridges for her new single, "Quicksand.” Featuring percolating synths and soulful vocals, the tune drops on Friday.With the song, she intends to “send a powerful message and have a dance-worthy beat do the delivering.”“Essentially, the song is performed by the stronger, more self-assured Cat who refuses to sink in to her ex's quicksand,” reads a press release about the tune.Calabrese also continues to work on new material with locally based producer Jim Wirt, a platinum and Emmy-award winning producer best known for producing artists such as Incubus, Gwen Stefani, Fiona Apple, Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin.Calabrese has another five songs that’ll be released throughout 2021 and is continuing to write and work on new music daily, all the while balancing a full-time career in accounting.She also has several collaborations in the works.